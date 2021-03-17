More officials may face the music over prison 'sex video'

Disciplinary steps have already been taken against the inmate who recorded himself allegedly having sex with a female warden in an office at a prison in KwaZulu-Natal.

And while the warden has already been suspended, more officials could find themselves in trouble over the incident at the Ncome Correctional Centre, which the department described as “appalling”.

Graphic video clips of the encounter have raised questions about how the cellphone the prisoner used to film it found its way into the prison.

“The investigation is much broader than the two people seen on the video because ... We need to understand if it is just an isolated incident or if there is more to it and if there are other players,” national correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told radio 702 on Wednesday.