Some of the powers of the members’ council‚ as things stand‚ are to amend the MOI‚ change competition structures and appoint and recall directors.

Pre-empting that the clubs or membership, through the members' council, would go along with their proposed amendments‚ the interim board on Tuesday invited the media for a virtual briefing scheduled for Wednesday for an update on its work.

The briefing invite was sent out on Tuesday afternoon‚ hours before the interim board met with the members' council to table the proposals.

But the standoff forced the interim board to postpone the scheduled briefing.

CSA sent out a statement on Wednesday morning and said: “CSA regrets to inform members of the media that today’s interim board virtual press briefing has had to be postponed until further notice. CSA wishes to apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The interim board did not respond to questions on why the briefing was postponed but TimesLIVE has been reliably informed that it was due to the standoff with the members' council.

Last week‚ the interim board distributed its proposals to the CSA membership for comments and it appears the members are not in favour of the MOI amendments.

“It was agreed during Tuesday’s meeting that the membership will get together again this coming weekend to further discuss the proposed amendments of the MOI‚” said an insider who attended the meeting where the proposals were shot down.