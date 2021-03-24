Employees can be fired for flouting Covid-19 regulations, experts say

Employers can discipline workers who flout Covid-19 regulations outside of work, and this could even result in dismissals.

However, they can only exercise this liberty if they have policies in place, or health and safety-related misconduct offences in their employment document.

This is the view of labour expert Justin Hattingh, a senior legal advisor at Strata-g Labour Solutions.

“While employers are obligated under the Occupational Health and Safety Act to provide a safe and healthy working environment, staff members must also comply to those regulations and ensure they assist the employer in keeping everyone at the workplace safe and healthy,” Hattingh said.

He said where employers can prove someone has been reckless after hours and exposed other employees at work, there could be a basis to act against them as that kind of conduct materially impacted on the employment relationship and the duties and responsibilities of both parties.