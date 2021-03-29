South Africa

Four dead, two still missing after taxi plunges into KZN river

29 March 2021 - 17:49
A fully laden taxi was swept off a low-level bridge during a flash flood in Weenen in KZN on Saturday.
A fully laden taxi was swept off a low-level bridge during a flash flood in Weenen in KZN on Saturday.
Image: SAPS

The death toll from a tragedy in Weenen, which saw a minibus taxi and some of its occupants swept away in a raging KwaZulu-Natal river, has increased to four.

This after a second body was recovered on Monday. Two women still remain unaccounted for.

The provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) initially said one women had drowned on Saturday, while three were missing.

In an update on Monday, Cogta said a second body had been recovered.

“The bodies that have been recovered are those of Sazi Chonco and Zama Ziqubu. The disaster management teams are still trying to locate the two people who are still missing — Nompilo Ziqubu and Nomonde Mkhize.”

According to reports, the taxi the passengers were travelling in attempted to cross a flooded bridge while travelling from Weenen town to Phefeni (in the Mngwenya area) in ward 21 of the Inkosi Langalibalele local municipality.

Footage of the stranded taxi in the middle of the raging river surfaced on social media on Sunday. In the video bystanders look on hopelessly at the vehicle as the current pushes ahead.

KZN Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka sent condolences to the affected families.

Hlomuka has appealed to residents to exercise extreme caution and avoid crossing flooded walkways or bridges.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

One dead, three missing after taxi swept away by river in KZN

One person drowned and three others are missing after the taxi they were traveling in was swept away while the vehicle crossed a low-lying bridge in ...
News
23 hours ago

Search continues for two missing teenagers suspected to have drowned

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said investigations into the two missing boys, Siphiwe Mlangeni and Moratehi Radebe, revealed that they had ...
News
3 weeks ago

KZN girls die in double drowning tragedy

Two young girls drowned while trying to save each other in the Sezela dam on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Sunday.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Dad goes into zoo enclosure, drops baby while running from charging ... World
  2. Back to the future as taxman decides the device in your hand is a 'telephone' South Africa
  3. Tension rises over Ace Magashule at NEC talks News
  4. FRANNY RABKIN | The Constitutional Court faces an unprecedented ask on Zuma News
  5. Mall manager suspended after row over Ndebele traditional attire South Africa

Latest Videos

Catching up with Prof Abdool Karim: Stepping down, reflections & Covid-19 third ...
Police accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba's granted bail of R8,000 each
X