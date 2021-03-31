Visiting hour restrictions at Gauteng hospitals eased

Visiting hours in Gauteng’s government hospitals have been eased to allow one visitor per patient for 15 minutes.

“The amendment will permit relatives and friends of patients to spend time with their loved ones while adhering to Covid-19 non-pharmaceutical measures such as social distancing and minimising overcrowding and hospital congestions,” said the provincial health department.

The department said it would ensure promotion and adherence to occupational health and safety measures while promoting optimum infection prevention and control measures.

“These measures are not ideal as many relatives and friends of patients in our care would like to spend more time with their loved ones. However, in a bid to ensure we minimise the spread of Covid-19, hospitals and community health-care centres need to adhere to non-pharmaceutical measures,” said Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for the health MEC.