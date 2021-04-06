South Africa

'Cop sexually abused and threatened my child'

Mother tells court of officer's alleged secondary victimisation

06 April 2021 - 10:07
AB Xuma Primary School in Orlando, Soweto.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A police officer facing a charge of sexual assault of a minor allegedly threatened to decapitate his victim if she told anyone about the incident.

This was revealed in the Protea magistrate’s court, where the mother of the then eight-year-old schoolgirl relayed what her daughter had told her after the minor was allegedly sexually assaulted by the police officer.

She said the officer threatened her not to tell anyone about what happened. She said the officer said to her: ‘If I get arrested, I’ll come out of jail and I’ll kill you — I’ll chop off your head,’” the emotional mother said.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

