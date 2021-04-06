South Africa

Eskom says it has plans in place as its technical support service supplier threatens to pull out

06 April 2021 - 07:50
Eskom says it has interim risk mitigating process in place to reduce the risk of its operations being disputed.
Eskom says it has interim risk mitigating process in place to reduce the risk of its operations being disputed.
Image: Siphiwe Sibeko

Eskom says it has put contingency plans in place to reduce any risks that could lead to a total blackout in the country. This follows a contractual dispute that the power utility had with one of its technical support service suppliers — Oracle Corporation.

On Thursday, Eskom was in court in a bid to stop the supplier from withdrawing its service but Eskom lost the case. It says it will bring an application for leave to appeal.

In a statement, Eskom said it has put measures in place to reduce the related risk of its reliance on Oracle Corporation after a contractual dispute over how much the power utility owes the service provider.

Among other services, Eskom relies on Oracle for its online vending system and it also uses some of the products from Oracle for monitoring the electricity generation at power stations.

“Oracle first claimed it had been underpaid by an amount of approximately R7.6bn, which was disputed by Eskom. Eventually, the amount claimed by Oracle was reduced to just under R400m,” Eskom said.

The power utility however said as far as it is concerned the amount due to Oracle was about R166m.

“Eskom offered to settle the R166m and proposed a verification and court process to legally and sustainably resolve the dispute. When Oracle rejected this approach, threatening to terminate the services to Eskom, Eskom approached the high court to compel Oracle, in essence, to continue providing the technical support for the duration of the agreement until April 2022,” it added.

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Doubts about Eskom's bailout of South32

A new Eskom plan to bail out a struggling coal supplier, Australian mining giant South32, could cost up to R40bn.
News
2 days ago

Attack on Eskom chief misses the real story — the utility is rising from the ashes

The article last week, “If De Ruyter was black he would’ve been on his way out”, by Makhudu Sefara, cannot be left unchallenged, writes Sikonathi ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Harrismith without power after cable theft

Cable theft at a substation has resulted in major damage leading to a loss of supply to Harrismith in the Free State, Eskom said on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Education official who took eight years off work wins R2m in back-pay South Africa
  2. I'm being axed to aid Ramaphosa, Ace Magashule to tell party elders News
  3. Durban homeowners score big win over neighbouring property South Africa
  4. UPDATE | Pregnant mom and daughter, 5, found safe after going missing a week ago South Africa
  5. SA graffiti vandals 'destroy in minutes what took 120,000 years to form' South Africa

Latest Videos

“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes
#CovidUpdate: SA remains on level 1 with some alcohol restrictions over Easter ...

Related articles

  1. Harrismith without power after cable theft South Africa
  2. Why South Africa’s electricity blackouts are set to continue for the next five ... Ideas
  3. SA's economic woes might deepen if there isn't a reliable electricity supply: ... Politics
X