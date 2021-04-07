Bara hospital cites 12 - out of staff complement of 6,048 - for going Awol

The dedication of the team at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto has been commended by Gauteng MEC for health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi.

For the year 2020, the hospital recorded 98 employees for absenteeism or absconding out of a staff complement of 6,048, she disclosed on Wednesday.

Of these 98 employees, 86 took unauthorised leave while 12 absconded.

“Most of these absentees were in the support staff (cleaners, porters and food service aid), with 41 reported for absenteeism,” she said.

“The nursing component had 28 absentees out of its 3,048 staff complement, and administration staff (HR, finance, transport, communication among others) reported 12 absentees out of 714 employees.”

Other units recorded absentees below two-digit figures.