WATCH | Dr Sindi’s hilarious influencer challenge video resurfaces

A video of late Kaya FM presenter Dr Sindi van Zyl doing the influencer challenge has resurfaced on Twitter as tributes continue to pour in.

Dr Sindi, 45, died on Saturday, two months after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

She shared the video last August at the height of the challenge. It saw scores of social media users convince their families and friends they were social media influencers while they recorded their funny reactions on camera.

In the video, Dr Sindi told her followers she hadn’t consumed alcohol and junk food during the lockdown. What captured most people was the reaction of her daughter Nandi, who hilariously called out her mother for lying.

Many have reshared the video since her passing and conveyed their condolences to her children.

Others said they will remember the doctor and former radio DJ as someone who loved her family and children whom she called the “Caramellos”.

Watch the video below: