ADressForSindi: Dr Sindi’s fans honour the late radio star with fashion

SA’s Twitter feeds turned into a rainbow on Sunday as women posted snaps of themselves in colourful dresses as a sartorial salute to the late radio host Dr Sindi van Zyl.

It was announced the medical doctor and former Kaya FM presenter died at age 45 on Saturday. She had been hospitalised with Covid-19 since February.

Last week the country rallied behind a crowdfunding campaign to help her family raise money to cover her spiralling medical costs.

A popular media personality, Van Zyl was known for wearing vibrant prints and had a particular penchant for maxi dresses with pockets.

This prompted fellow broadcaster Kea Motlokwa to tweet: “Ladies, the day Dr Sindi is laid to rest, we are all wearing our best dresses with pocket neh?”