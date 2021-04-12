#ADressForSindi: Dr Sindi’s fans honour the late radio star with fashion
SA’s Twitter feeds turned into a rainbow on Sunday as women posted snaps of themselves in colourful dresses as a sartorial salute to the late radio host Dr Sindi van Zyl.
It was announced the medical doctor and former Kaya FM presenter died at age 45 on Saturday. She had been hospitalised with Covid-19 since February.
Last week the country rallied behind a crowdfunding campaign to help her family raise money to cover her spiralling medical costs.
A popular media personality, Van Zyl was known for wearing vibrant prints and had a particular penchant for maxi dresses with pockets.
This prompted fellow broadcaster Kea Motlokwa to tweet: “Ladies, the day Dr Sindi is laid to rest, we are all wearing our best dresses with pocket neh?”
As suggested by @Thvto_Tau let’s call it #ADressForSindi. Get your best dress with pockets ready and let’s shut down the timeline in her honour— Kea Motlokwa (@KeaMotlokwa) April 11, 2021
Though the date for Van Zyl’s funeral has yet to be announced, the doctor’s fans on social media couldn’t wait to start paying tribute to her.
The hashtag #ADressForSindi shot onto the Twitter trends list as many showed off the eye-catching outfits they planned to wear in her honour:
#ADressForSindi— @Jacky (@JackyMakgabo) April 11, 2021
RIP our beautiful Doctor with a beautiful Soul.... pic.twitter.com/YkLvpfpA6s
#ADressForSindi Can't decide which one to wear for now. I'll see on the day. Both have pockets🤗. Either way, I'm choosing to honour Dr Sindi's memory with a dress nam🌹❤ pic.twitter.com/S2eyWyvBFB— Cleopatra Mokokoane (@CleopatraDK) April 11, 2021
May your beautiful soul rest in peace Doc #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/MWGswmyUsJ— Busi (@NozingawooGaba) April 11, 2021
I definitely would never miss celebrating our favorite mom #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/VabDIBetB4— PermanentEmployment🕯 (@Iloveleesa_) April 11, 2021
#ADressForSindi— Kesiametswe (@KceeMoc) April 11, 2021
May your soul rest well Doc 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/oGzJM9kIrf
I’m not sitting this one out #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/LA63dYlQx8— 20-12-2020 🕯🕊 (@pabi_entle) April 11, 2021
This is a while back but I'm not sitting it out, I too have a Dr Sindi story #ADressForSindi Twitter will never be the same again. She brought so much light❤️ pic.twitter.com/QTNC1xPSVX— Busisiwe (@Busisiwe72A) April 11, 2021
Local fashion brands also shared tributes, together with photos of Van Zyl in outfits they had created for her.
Designer Thula Sindi’s contribution was particular poignant: he shared a photo of a new dress the doctor “never got a chance to wear”, adding that he’d sent it to her family.
In February, Van Zyl had tweeted a picture of the garment with the caption: “I cannot wait for my first fitting.”
You never got a chance to wear it 💔💔 packed it up yesterday & is with your family now 🙏🏾😇.— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) April 11, 2021
You loved beautiful things, not just for yourself but for others as well.
#ADressForSindi https://t.co/SxXchuijpf pic.twitter.com/F3iC7OufQR