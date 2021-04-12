The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

#ADressForSindi: Dr Sindi’s fans honour the late radio star with fashion

12 April 2021 - 08:28 By Toni Jaye Singer
Dr Sindi van Zyl lost her battle against Covid-19 on Saturday.
Dr Sindi van Zyl lost her battle against Covid-19 on Saturday.
Image: Twitter/Kaya FM

SA’s Twitter feeds turned into a rainbow on Sunday as women posted snaps of themselves in colourful dresses as a sartorial salute to the late radio host Dr Sindi van Zyl.

It was announced the medical doctor and former Kaya FM presenter died at age 45 on Saturday. She had been hospitalised with Covid-19 since February.

Last week the country rallied behind a crowdfunding campaign to help her family raise money to cover her spiralling medical costs.

A popular media personality, Van Zyl was known for wearing vibrant prints and had a particular penchant for maxi dresses with pockets.

This prompted fellow broadcaster Kea Motlokwa to tweet: “Ladies, the day Dr Sindi is laid to rest, we are all wearing our best dresses with pocket neh?”

Though the date for Van Zyl’s funeral has yet to be announced, the doctor’s fans on social media couldn’t wait to start paying tribute to her.

The hashtag #ADressForSindi shot onto the Twitter trends list as many showed off the eye-catching outfits they planned to wear in her honour:

Local fashion brands also shared tributes, together with photos of Van Zyl in outfits they had created for her.

Designer Thula Sindi’s contribution was particular poignant: he shared a photo of a new dress the doctor “never got a chance to wear”, adding that he’d sent it to her family.

In February, Van Zyl had tweeted a picture of the garment with the caption: “I cannot wait for my first fitting.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

#GiftSindiLife: More than R1m raised to fund Dr Sindi van Zyl’s medical bill

The popular doctor has been admitted to a Johannesburg hospital for more than a month after contracting Covid-19.
News
6 days ago

'She was a beacon of love and light': Tributes pour in for beloved Dr Sindi van Zyl

Radio presenter Dr Sindi van Zyl, who died of Covid-19 complications yesterday at the age of 45, was remembered by friends and colleagues as a fount ...
News
1 day ago

Dr Sindi dies aged 45 after two-month fight for life in hospital

The family of popular Johannesburg doctor and DJ Sindi van Zyl announced her death on Saturday.
News
1 day ago

‘Dr Sindi was love’: Torrent of tributes after radio personality's death

Tributes flowed rapidly on Saturday after the family of Dr Sindi van Zyl said she had died two months after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Will Queen Elizabeth give up her crown now she's lost her husband? Lifestyle
  2. Stop digging if you want your veggie garden to thrive Home & Gardening
  3. Meghan Markle ready to take on Piers Morgan - report Lifestyle
  4. His DNA solved mysteries: Five quirky facts about the late Prince Philip Lifestyle
  5. Prince Harry will be going solo to Prince Philip's funeral Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA