WATCH | Rescued Staffie saves Toy Pom from drowning in Boksburg pool

It was a near-drowning incident with a happy ending for a family from Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, after their Staffie named Jessie saved their Toy Pom from drowning.

Byron Thanarayen and his wife Melissa could not fathom why Chucky, the Toy Pom, had a wet head and dry body. They were shocked when they eventually found out what happened last Friday.

Byron said Melissa insisted he may have been in the swimming pool but he dismissed this as the dogs never went into the pool unsupervised.

“We tried to look for clues as to where he could have wet his head. We thought maybe he dipped his head in the water, but there was no mess in the house to support this suggestion,” he told TimesLIVE.