WATCH | Hiker manages to ‘outrun’ raging Cape Town fires

A hiker in Cape Town managed to “outrun” the Table Mountain fires on Sunday.

Lisette Lombard shared a video of herself on Twitter after she found herself caught up in the fire raging through the city.

Lombard said she was trail running on the mountain when she noticed the fire was spreading fast and heading her way.

She said her car was destroyed by the fire but she was thankful to be alive.

“My car has been destroyed in the fire with other vehicles and the restaurant, but thank God we are safe. Never have I experienced a fire that spread so unpredictably fast. I have so much respect for our firefighters,” said Lombard.