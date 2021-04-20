Candidate judge withdraws application after ‘inappropriate kiss’ allegation
But Brad Wanless has reduced the incident to a witch-hunt by a male colleague with an ‘axe to grind’
20 April 2021 - 19:36
One of the candidates in the running for a judge’s position in the Gauteng high court division on Tuesday withdrew his application after allegations he acted inappropriately towards a female attorney.
Adv Brad Wanless had had a smooth interview, but begrudgingly withdrew his application after the allegations were thrust into the spotlight before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), where he was being interviewed...
