South Africa

Candidate judge withdraws application after ‘inappropriate kiss’ allegation

But Brad Wanless has reduced the incident to a witch-hunt by a male colleague with an ‘axe to grind’

20 April 2021 - 19:36

One of the candidates in the running for a judge’s position in the Gauteng high court division on Tuesday withdrew his application after allegations he acted inappropriately towards a female attorney.

Adv Brad Wanless had had a smooth interview, but begrudgingly withdrew his application after the allegations were thrust into the spotlight before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), where he was being interviewed...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Ace's 'Samson option': Magashule slated for trying to pull down pillars of ANC ... News
  2. No-one is above the law, say leaders ahead of ConCourt decision on Zuma South Africa
  3. Son's PPE deal dogs ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina News
  4. 'Had I known, I would've acted differently': mall manager who humiliated ... South Africa
  5. IN PICS | UCT fire: South Africans help stranded students as university ... South Africa

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city

Related articles

  1. Once slated for close ties to ANC, Gcina Malindi returns to JSC for shot at ... South Africa
  2. 'The idea that you’re washed up at 70 is a very old idea,' judge vying for top ... South Africa
  3. Ex church deacon quizzed on assisted suicide as he pitches to become judge South Africa
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | A place where politics is actually invited to stick its ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. Malema grills judge Pillay both professionally and personally News
X