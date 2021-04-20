COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA recorded 744 new cases in 24 hours
April 20 2021 - 07:44
New Zealand expects Australia 'travel bubble' to stay open despite new virus case
New Zealand authorities reported on Tuesday that a worker in Auckland airport has tested positive for Covid-19, but doubted whether the new case would warrant ordering a pause in quarantine-free travel with Australia.
Australia and New Zealand opened a travel bubble on Monday, after both countries had closed borders in March 2020 to non-citizens and permanent residents to contain the pandemic.
"When we opened, on both sides, we of course knew we would continue to have cases connected to our border," New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.
"We accept that's going to be part of our journey together, I think Australia accepts that."
New Zealand's health authorities were liaising with their Australian counterparts, Ardern said, with no initial indication that the so-called 'travel bubble' would be halted.
The infected worker, who was fully vaccinated for the virus, had been cleaning airplanes coming from countries with known virus outbreaks, Ardern told reporters in Auckland.
The worker had tested negative on April 12 but on Monday tested positive as part of routine testing, she said, adding that contact tracing was underway.
Australia Health Minister Greg Hunt said he has "full confidence" in New Zealand's health system to contain the new infection.
"We've seen them deal with the inevitable outbreaks and there will be other days when there are cases in Australia," Hunt said during a televised media briefing in Melbourne.
Border closures, snap lockdowns and speedy tracing systems have helped Australia and New Zealand keep their Covid-19 numbers relatively low.
Australia has recorded just over 29,500 virus cases and 910 deaths since the pandemic began, while New Zealand has had just over 2,200 confirmed cases and 26 deaths.
April 20 2021 - 07:39
Philippines to start clinical trials on ivermectin, other drugs for Covid-19
The Philippines will begin clinical trial of several drugs, including the anti-parasite medication ivermectin, in patients with Covid-19 to determine their efficacy in combatting the coronavirus, a senior government official said.
Some politicians in the Philippines have started promoting the use of ivermectin for coronavirus and given out free doses, although the country's food and drugs regulator has cautioned against the use because of a lack of evidence for the drug as a treatment.
The clinical trial for ivermectin, which could last for six months, "will give us a more reliable estimate of the effects of invermectin as an anti-viral agent in mild and moderate (Covid-19) patients," science and technology minister, Fortunato Dela Pena, said in a presentation late on Monday.
The Southeast Asian nation, which is facing one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, is battling a renewed surge in infections, with its vaccination drive on reaching 1.3 million people out of its more than 108 million population.
Ivermectin tablets have been approved for treating some worm infestations and for veterinary use in animals for parasites.
The World Health Organization last month recommended against using ivermectin in patients with Covid-19 except for clinical trials, because of a lack of data demonstrating its benefits.
Dela Pena said the government has also approved the clinical trials of a new formulation of methylprednisolone, a steroid, and melatonin, as treatments for Covid-19.
The government will also start trials of an herbal supplement, derived from the native tawa-tawa plant that can fight dengue, he said, adding to ongoing tests using virgin coconut oil for severe Covid-19 patients.
"We are trying several (medications). They may not be vaccines but they could potentially speed up the recovery," Dela Pena said.
The Philippines has recorded more than 945,000 Covid-19 cases and over 16,000 deaths, the second highest rates in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.
April 20 2021 - 07:30
French health minister says would favour regional easing of lockdowns
French health minister Olivier Veran would favour a region-by-region easing of lockdown measures set up to tackle the Covid-19 virus, he told regional paper Le Telegramme in an interview published on Tuesday.
Veran added that while there were signs that the latest surge in Covid-19 in France was starting to ease off a little, the virus was still circulating at a high level.
The health ministry said on Monday that 5,970 people were in intensive care units with Covid-19, up from 5,893 a day earlier, in a sign that hospitals remain under pressure.
France also reported 449 new Covid-19 deaths in hospitals, up from 140 on Sunday, taking the cumulative toll to 101,183 since the start of the pandemic.
President Emmanuel Macron's government is hoping that an acceleration of its vaccination campaign, combined with the one-month national lockdown in place since end-March, will help it regain control over the latest outbreak of the virus.
The government is considering easing the lockdown in May, provided it feels the Covidsituation has improved enough to re-open some businesses and activities.
April 20 2021 - 07:20
Flights land in New Zealand-Australia travel bubble
New Zealand welcomed the first passengers from Australia as the travel bubble between the two countries began, allowing quarantine-free travel for the first time in over a year.
April 20 2021 - 07:10
Delhi locks down as Covid-19 cases soar
India's capital region of Delhi ordered a six-day lockdown as daily Covid-19 cases nationwide hit a new record and the health system crumbled under the weight of new infections.
April 20 2021 - 07:00
Israel drops outdoor Covid mask order
Israelis went about bare-faced on Sunday, as the mandatory wearing of protective masks outdoors was rescinded in the country's latest return to relative normality, boosted by a mass-vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic.
