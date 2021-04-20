South Africa

Covid-19 update shows most active cases are in KwaZulu-Natal

20 April 2021 - 21:42 By TimesLIVE
An Emergency Medical Service member getting vaccinated at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg. The hospital has been temporarily closed and patients relocated after a fire. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The cumulative number of Covid-19 cases for SA reached 1,568,366 on Tuesday evening.

There were 130 deaths recorded on Tuesday — the majority of which, at 41, were in the Western Cape followed by 34 in North West, 13 in the Northern Cape and 11 each in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

“This brings the total to 53,887 deaths. Some provinces have been conducting data verification at facilities to ensure that all Covid-19 related deaths that were not reported are reported,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement.

Stats provided by Mkhize, broken down by province, indicated that the most active cases in the country were in KwaZulu-Natal at 5,587 followed by 3,358 in the Northern Cape.

Total deaths, recoveries and active cases by province on April 20 2021.
Image: Health ministry

Cumulative recoveries stand at 1,494,630 — representing a recovery rate of 95%.

The number of tests conducted to date is 10,379,089. Of these, 23,893 tests were completed in the past 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Coronavirus updates.
