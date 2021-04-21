Samwu members picket Rand Water office in dispute over incentive bonus

A group of SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) members and Rand Water workers are picketing outside the water utility’s head offices in Glenvista, south of Johannesburg, demanding to be paid bonuses.

About 60 workers dressed in red T-shirts and carrying placards gathered outside Rand Water, demanding that it pay them their incentive bonus which they said they have been getting for the past 17 years without fail.

Samwu secretary Jack Jumbella said despite the low turnout they would continue with the strike until their demands are met.

“We are here. We are continuing with the strike as planned. We are going to picket for the rest of the day to send a message loud and clear that they [Rand Water] must restore the benefit called an incentive bonus,” said Jumbella.

He said despite the weakening of the economy by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company had a good financial year.

“The company has done well. We have exceeded last year’s target by R300m, so we have done very well under very difficult circumstances of Covid-19. So the company has made money. Now it is time for us to be compensated.