The court has spoken: Let residents run NW town's water, sewerage system

It took a court battle and the threat of imprisonment for the municipal manager, but now the walk to collect water has become a joyful jaunt for residents of a North West town. Among those happily queueing for water this week after a 5km walk through Koster was Sello Ntswang, who was pushing a wheelbarrow full of containers.



"I hope one day to have the water come to my house, but we are so happy to have clean water to drink now," he said...