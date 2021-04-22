Mother of killed cash-in-transit robbery suspect breaks down in court

A day before what would have been her son’s 30th birthday, a mother broke down in tears as she looked at a photograph of the young man, shot dead during a high-speed car chase through the streets of Gqeberha after the brazen robbery of a cash-in-transit van.

Testifying on behalf of the state in the high court in Gqeberha on Wednesday, Noengland Boletyeni, 62, of Mqanduli said the last time she saw her son Malibongwe alive had been on May 1 2018.

Nine days later, she found out he was dead.

For more on this article, please visit HeraldLIVE.