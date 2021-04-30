True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | The Profiler Diaries: from the case files of a police psychologist
When Gérard Labuschagne resigned from his position as head of the SAPS’ Investigative Psychology Section (IPS) in 2016, the question about when he would write a book was immediately asked.
Now, five years later, we have finally been given a glimpse into the background, career development and experiences of a man who would be instrumental in apprehending some of SA’s most heinous criminals.
The Profiler Diaries was recently published by Penguin Random House South Africa and it has certainly been worth the wait.
The book is impeccably written, beautifully honest, and at times, unexpectedly hilarious.
In this episode of True Crime South Africa, we interview Gérard Labuschagne about his book, the work he did with the IPS, and what it’s like to sit across the table from some seriously disturbing offenders.
Listen to his story here:
