Memorial service for slain Lindani Myeni gets under way in KZN hometown

06 May 2021 - 10:51 By Mluleki Mdletshe
A memorial service for Lindani Myeni will be held in Empangeni Rugby Club in KZN on Thursday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

KwaZulu-Natal provincial government officials joined friends and family of Lindani Myeni in Empangeni to pay their respects to the former rugby player.

Myeni, 29, from eSikhawini, in the north of the province, died in hospital after being shot four times by police officers responding to a “burglary in progress” at a home in Nuuanu, Hawaii, in March. 

His body was repatriated back to SA on Saturday, and his funeral is set to take place this coming Saturday.

More than 200 people arrived at the Empangeni Rugby Club on Thursday, where Myeni's memorial service will be held.

A marquee, which will accommodate a maximum of 250 people to ensure proper Covid-19 protocols are followed, was erected outside the club.

Myeni's wife Lindsay and two children arrived in SA last week.

This is a developing story.

