South Africa

Klipspruit Road closures as JRA repairs sinkhole

12 May 2021 - 08:20 By TimesLIVE
A Johannesburg metro police department officer inspects the sinkhole on Klipspruit Valley Road southbound between Kumalo and Moroka Nancefield roads in Orlando, Soweto.
A Johannesburg metro police department officer inspects the sinkhole on Klipspruit Valley Road southbound between Kumalo and Moroka Nancefield roads in Orlando, Soweto.
Image: JMPD

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has devised alternative routes for Soweto motorists while it repairs the damage caused by a sinkhole.

“Following collapsed stormwater infrastructure which caused a section of the road to cave in”, the agency said on Tuesday it needed to close an additional lane on Klipspruit Valley Road southbound and opposite Maponya Toyota.

“Last week the JRA implemented a sectional closure on two traffic lanes. However, after further assessment, an additional lane was closed off as a precautionary measure. Plans for repairs are under way and will be communicated in due course.”

All traffic lanes southbound are affected by the closure.

The traffic diversion plan includes:

  • southbound traffic to be accommodated on the BRT northbound lane; and
  • BRT (buses) southbound traffic to merge with general traffic and use the northbound general traffic lanes to travel between the two roundabouts.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution by driving at a reduced speed and maintaining a safe following distance,” said the JRA.

“Traffic officials will continue to assist with the traffic flow and monitoring at peak times.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Giant sinkholes leave roads disfigured in Gauteng and Western Cape

Collapsing infrastructure and heavy downpours have led to the closure of two major roads.
News
1 day ago

Driver ‘saved his son’, then he escaped as SUV was swallowed by sinkhole

The man whose SUV was photographed protruding from a sinkhole last weekend “saved” his nine-year-old son after the road suddenly collapsed, leaving ...
News
1 month ago

Heavy rain and stormwater lead to road collapse in Mpumalanga

A road battered by heavy rain and stormwater has collapsed outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga.
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Cash-in-transit guard bust after 'loading millions into car boot' South Africa
  2. ‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s ... South Africa
  3. Thieves breach security at SA Air Force base South Africa
  4. Mbhazima Shilowa and his wife Wendy’s love story has the TL deep in their feels South Africa
  5. Malema pays tribute to single mothers in heartfelt Mother’s Day post to his wife South Africa

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody
X