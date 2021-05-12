Klipspruit Road closures as JRA repairs sinkhole

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has devised alternative routes for Soweto motorists while it repairs the damage caused by a sinkhole.

“Following collapsed stormwater infrastructure which caused a section of the road to cave in”, the agency said on Tuesday it needed to close an additional lane on Klipspruit Valley Road southbound and opposite Maponya Toyota.

“Last week the JRA implemented a sectional closure on two traffic lanes. However, after further assessment, an additional lane was closed off as a precautionary measure. Plans for repairs are under way and will be communicated in due course.”

All traffic lanes southbound are affected by the closure.

The traffic diversion plan includes:

southbound traffic to be accommodated on the BRT northbound lane; and

BRT (buses) southbound traffic to merge with general traffic and use the northbound general traffic lanes to travel between the two roundabouts.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution by driving at a reduced speed and maintaining a safe following distance,” said the JRA.

“Traffic officials will continue to assist with the traffic flow and monitoring at peak times.”