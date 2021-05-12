Klipspruit Road closures as JRA repairs sinkhole
The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) has devised alternative routes for Soweto motorists while it repairs the damage caused by a sinkhole.
“Following collapsed stormwater infrastructure which caused a section of the road to cave in”, the agency said on Tuesday it needed to close an additional lane on Klipspruit Valley Road southbound and opposite Maponya Toyota.
“Last week the JRA implemented a sectional closure on two traffic lanes. However, after further assessment, an additional lane was closed off as a precautionary measure. Plans for repairs are under way and will be communicated in due course.”
All traffic lanes southbound are affected by the closure.
The traffic diversion plan includes:
- southbound traffic to be accommodated on the BRT northbound lane; and
- BRT (buses) southbound traffic to merge with general traffic and use the northbound general traffic lanes to travel between the two roundabouts.
“Motorists are urged to exercise caution by driving at a reduced speed and maintaining a safe following distance,” said the JRA.
“Traffic officials will continue to assist with the traffic flow and monitoring at peak times.”
⚠️ T1, T2 and T3 bus routes have been diverted to Orlando East due to the road damage at Klipspruit and the schedule will be delayed by 15 minutes. We apologise for the incovenience. ^BM pic.twitter.com/LvCb93TBa0— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) May 10, 2021
⚠️ALERT : Heavy traffic in most parts of Soweto this evening. @ReaVayaBus es are still being diverted via Orlando East due to the #SinkHole on Klipspruit Valley Road.#Crash on the Soweto Hwy towards Orlando #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/SrzHIMnEil— The Transport Guy 🇿🇦™ (@Takatso_Moloi) May 11, 2021
‼️ALERT‼️— Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) May 8, 2021
⚠️SINK HOLE⚠️
Klipspruit Valley Road southbound between Kumalo & Moroka Nancefield Road in Orlando, after the Soweto VW & Toyota. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution. #JHBTraffic pic.twitter.com/oalYX6UCb7
TimesLIVE