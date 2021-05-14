All eyes on Constitution Hill, plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’

A month ago, former president Jacob Zuma was supposed to indicate to the Constitutional Court what he thinks would be a fitting punishment for his contempt of court. He didn't do it.

Here we are in May in the year of our Lord 2021 with the country’s highest court in our sights.

We are anticipating one of the most significant judgments in our country’s history – about Zuma’s contempt of the court’s earlier finding that the former president was obliged to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The application was brought in March by senior advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi on behalf of the commission. There would be no more mercy, was the message; Zuma had had plenty of opportunities to appear before the commission, which he had repeatedly scorned.