South Africa

JRA ‘embarrassed’ workers used a ‘normal car’ to flatten pothole tar

18 May 2021 - 13:32
The JRA is 'embarrassed' after a video showed workers using a bakkie to flatten asphalt in a pothole repair job.
Image: Screengrab

It appears the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) is particular when fixing potholes as no “normal vehicles” are permitted for the repair jobs.

At least that was the message on Monday after a video circulated on social media showing two workers doing just that. 

The workers have since been suspended pending an investigation.

The JRA said it had noted “with great concern” a video circulated on social media in which JRA personnel in branded work wear could be seen using the agency’s “normal” vehicle that is “not authorised to conduct road maintenance, to compact and level asphalt onto a newly filled pothole in the Norwood area”.

The agency said what the officials were seen doing in the video was against the JRA’s standards and norms on road maintenance works, and “such behaviour was highly regrettable and condemned”.

Two of the officials identified in the footage have been placed on precautionary suspension.

“A full investigation on the matter was instituted to ascertain if there are other officials involved. Following the investigation, the necessary steps and actions would be taken to hold the officials in question accountable.”

EDITORIAL | Joburg shouldn’t need help to fix potholes. That’s its job

Once again local government needs help from the private sector to perform its core functions
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago

According to the agency, an investigation report would be submitted to the office of the CEO in no later than 48 hours.

“The JRA prides itself in carrying out its work in the most professional, correct and respectable way without compromising the agency’s reputation and the safety and wellbeing of the community members and road users it is tasked to serve.

“Considering what has transpired, no number of words can fully express how shamed and regretful the JRA is by the actions of officials who should know better and do better at all times.”

TimesLIVE

