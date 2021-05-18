JRA ‘embarrassed’ workers used a ‘normal car’ to flatten pothole tar

The JRA said it had noted “with great concern” a video circulated on social media in which JRA personnel in branded work wear could be seen using the agency’s “normal” vehicle that is “not authorised to conduct road maintenance, to compact and level asphalt onto a newly filled pothole in the Norwood area”.

The agency said what the officials were seen doing in the video was against the JRA’s standards and norms on road maintenance works, and “such behaviour was highly regrettable and condemned”.

Two of the officials identified in the footage have been placed on precautionary suspension.

“A full investigation on the matter was instituted to ascertain if there are other officials involved. Following the investigation, the necessary steps and actions would be taken to hold the officials in question accountable.”