South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'The Covid-19 pandemic triggered millions of smokers to want to quit tobacco': WHO

20 May 2021 - 07:00 By TimesLIVE
A restaurant owner smokes a cigarette while she sits in an empty Khaosan Road during Songkran holiday which marks the Thai New Year during the coronavirus disease outbreak, as the country deals with a fresh wave of infections after tackling earlier outbreaks, in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 13 2021.
A restaurant owner smokes a cigarette while she sits in an empty Khaosan Road during Songkran holiday which marks the Thai New Year during the coronavirus disease outbreak, as the country deals with a fresh wave of infections after tackling earlier outbreaks, in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 13 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

May 20 2021 07:08

Lockdown retrenchments increase six-fold as Covid-19 lockdowns bite

In early 2020, insurance group Liberty was processing about 10 retrenchment claims a month. But five months after Covid-19 struck, that number increased six-fold.

Liberty’s retrenchment claim statistics for 2020, released on Wednesday, give an indication of just how many people lost their jobs in the formal sector as a result of Covid-19. Between August and October last year, the insurer was processing more than 60 retrenchment claims a month.

Its clients, mostly middle to high income earners, were considered to be less susceptible to job losses.

May 20 2021 - 07:00

'The Covid-19 pandemic triggered millions of smokers to want to quit tobacco': WHO

Most read

  1. Zuma, his wives, a fiancée and half a dozen foundationless foundations News
  2. Get the warm clothes ready as two cold fronts will bring rain and snow South Africa
  3. School sports may be suspended, but principals beg for an ad hoc strategy News
  4. JRA ‘embarrassed’ workers used a ‘normal car’ to flatten pothole tar South Africa
  5. ANALYSIS | No place to run: Mbete unmasks herself as 'Zuma enabler' News

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X