COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'The Covid-19 pandemic triggered millions of smokers to want to quit tobacco': WHO

May 20 2021 07:08
Lockdown retrenchments increase six-fold as Covid-19 lockdowns bite
In early 2020, insurance group Liberty was processing about 10 retrenchment claims a month. But five months after Covid-19 struck, that number increased six-fold.
Liberty’s retrenchment claim statistics for 2020, released on Wednesday, give an indication of just how many people lost their jobs in the formal sector as a result of Covid-19. Between August and October last year, the insurer was processing more than 60 retrenchment claims a month.
Its clients, mostly middle to high income earners, were considered to be less susceptible to job losses.
May 20 2021 - 07:00
'The Covid-19 pandemic triggered millions of smokers to want to quit tobacco': WHO
#COVID19 triggered millions of smokers to want to quit tobacco.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 19, 2021
With professional support and cessation services, tobacco users can double their chances of quitting successfully 🚭.
Read more 👉https://t.co/XHQSNG05Df pic.twitter.com/FdjPxenxMc