COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'The Covid-19 pandemic triggered millions of smokers to want to quit tobacco': WHO

May 20 2021 07:08

Lockdown retrenchments increase six-fold as Covid-19 lockdowns bite

In early 2020, insurance group Liberty was processing about 10 retrenchment claims a month. But five months after Covid-19 struck, that number increased six-fold.

Liberty’s retrenchment claim statistics for 2020, released on Wednesday, give an indication of just how many people lost their jobs in the formal sector as a result of Covid-19. Between August and October last year, the insurer was processing more than 60 retrenchment claims a month.

Its clients, mostly middle to high income earners, were considered to be less susceptible to job losses.