Woman arrested for posting 'fake hijacking' on Twitter

A 28-year-old woman who posted about an alleged hijacking on social media has been arrested for fabricating the incident.

The woman claimed she had been hijacked and kidnapped, prompting a multidisciplinary police and emergency service search. She claimed she was texting from the boot of the car, where her hijackers had locked her, as she was being taken to an unknown location.

“I'll update u till I'm no more ... (sic)” read one of the posts, made shortly before 9pm.

Her post was followed by more updates from her, a location including her car’s number plate and updates of how her battery was getting flat. She also claimed the hijackers were fighting over which of them would rape her.

Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said the 28-year-old was arrested on Thursday for perjury, defeating the ends of justice and fraud. This after she reported the hijacking and kidnapping earlier that day at the Protea Glen police station in Soweto.

But, said Masondo, the information she gave was false.