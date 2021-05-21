POLL | Should mothers be allowed to bring their children to work?
Should companies normalise women coming to work with their children?
This is the question asked among social media users after a viral video of BBC correspondent Anna Holligan this week.
Holligan had her four-year-old daughter, Zena, in her stroller while she attempted to deliver a report about the Eurovision Song Contest.
In a video shared on Twitter, her daughter can be heard laughing and trying to talk to her during the broadcast.
Holligan shared that she has been bringing her daughter to work since she was only a few days old, and that juggling work and motherhood is not easy.
The Evening Standard UK reported that Holligan hopes to inspire working mothers by sharing her experiences.
Last July, a health expert from the UK, Dr Clare Wenham, gained instant fame on social media after a video of her four-year-old daughter, Scarlett, interrupting her during a live interview with the BBC went viral on Twitter.
She was talking to BBC news anchor Christian Fraser about the lockdown when Scarlett caught the attention of viewers and the anchor for hanging a picture of a unicorn on the wall, before she asked her mother who she was speaking to, live on TV.