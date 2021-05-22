Teacher fired for sexually abusing pupil from the age of 12

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) has dismissed a KwaZulu-Natal teacher for sexually abusing a pupil over a period of two years.

Santosh Maharaj was charged with misconduct after he sexually assaulted the pupil and told her he was “madly in love with her”.

The teacher, from Woodview Primary in Phoenix, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The pupil, now 15, said in testimony she was constantly abused by the teacher from the age of 12. She said the harassment started with a love letter proposal in 2018 which she rejected.

She testified that Maharaj was persistent to the extent that he befriended her family and took her on outings with his family.

The pupil said the teacher continued to make inappropriate remarks towards her and later took her to a hotel where they were supposed to have a discussion. But when she arrived, he started touching her inappropriately.

The pupil testified that the teacher touched her breasts and private parts on top of her clothes and later touched her underneath her clothes. The teacher told her to sit at the edge of the bed and he removed her pants and shoes. He then sexually assaulted her.

“She noticed that he was climbing on top of her. She jumped and moved away, put her pants up and they left. She testified that when all this happened, they were not in a relationship,” arbitrator Humphrey Ndaba said in his finding.

The pupil said she was scared to tell her guardian about the ordeal because the teacher was a family friend.

In July, the teacher took the pupil to his home where he penetrated her.

“Afterwards he told her that he was not happy how she acted the first time. They continued for a couple months to have sex on weekends,” said Ndaba.

“He will give her guardian an excuse to take her out of the house on a pretext of chess training and tournaments. He said he will fix issues with her guardian if they have sex more often and she agreed.”

She testified that she confessed after her guardian found a cellphone with suspicious messages from the teacher.