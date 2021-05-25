COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'There'll be another virus with the potential of being more transmissible and deadlier than this one': Ghebreyesus
'There'll be another virus with the potential of being more transmissible and deadlier than this one': Ghebreyesus
"Make no mistake: this will not be the last time the world faces the threat of a pandemic. It is an evolutionary certainty that there will be another virus with the potential to be more transmissible and more deadly than this one"-@DrTedros #WHA74 pic.twitter.com/WJIyhOnLUA— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 24, 2021