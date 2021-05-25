Tracking Covid-19’s long-term effects on athletes

Split seconds after Rikenette Steenkamp pushed off the blocks, she knew she was in trouble. The after-effects of Covid-19 held her body back as she navigated her way over 10 barriers in her favourite event, the 100m hurdles, at the SA Senior Track and Field National Championships in Pretoria in April.

Nearly four months after Steenkamp had recovered from the virus, she was still experiencing lingering symptoms that have not only put her Olympic dreams in jeopardy, but also her long-term health.

“When you get a scare like this, you are no longer fighting to get into a final. You are fighting for your life,” said Steenkamp nearly a month after the race. “You get perspective of the bigger picture and, in a way, I have to process the loss because I was 100% fine last year.”

Steenkamp has emerged as one of SA’s few world-class female track athletes in recent years, setting a national 100m hurdles record of 12.81 seconds in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, in 2018. She twice improved the SA indoor record in the 60m hurdles in 2020.