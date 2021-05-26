South Africa

Aunt saves kids just before 'mob torches father’s house'

Man in hiding after a local is found hacked to death

26 May 2021 - 09:50
The children's aunt said she had to save them from a mob out for revenge.
A sister of a man whose house and car were torched by community members, who accused him of murder, has told of how she allegedly rescued her brother's children from the mob.

The woman, who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity, said she received a phone call and the caller told her that the community was planning to attack her brother's house.

This came after a decomposed body of a 48-year-old man was discovered near Entabeni plantation last week.

