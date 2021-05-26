South Africa

'Don't apply Sandton standards in Orange Farm,' says creche owner

Hundreds of ECDs want funding

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
26 May 2021 - 11:03
Lorato Duma of Lusemanzi Early Childhood Development Pre-School in Orange Farm says it is an uphill battle to register the centre to access funding.
Lorato Duma of Lusemanzi Early Childhood Development Pre-School in Orange Farm says it is an uphill battle to register the centre to access funding.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Lorato Duma started her early childhood development centre in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, nine years ago but struggles to get it registered and fully compliant because she lives in an area not proclaimed as a township.

Duma, 44, is one of hundreds of owners of such centres across the country who say they have been excluded from registration, which deprives them of government funding, on the basis of stringent requirements that include proof of the title deeds for the property they are operating from. 

Early childhood development centre owners are required to have title deeds or a lease agreement and approved building plans before they can be legally registered and access funding from the department of social development.

Duma, who is now the chair of the Sisonke Orange Farm ECD, an organisation that represents more than 150 centres in the area, last week made submissions on the Children's Amendment Bill that seeks to make it easier for children to access ECD centres and for owners to comply with the laws.

“I pray that our government can take this opportunity to simplify the standards and not apply Sandton standards here in Orange Farm,” Duma said.

For more on this article, please visit SowetanLIVE.

 

MORE

'A smack in the face': crèches fold as government budgets R1.3bn for 'compliance monitors'

As the future of nearly 30,000 creches and preschools hangs in the balance – pushed to the brink of closure by the financial devastation of the ...
News
9 months ago

Here's how much early childhood development workers could get in Covid-19 relief funding

The department of social development has completed 7,343 applications which will benefit 35,794 employees.
News
3 months ago

JONATHAN JANSEN | At the tail-end of Covid-19, closing schools is not an option

What we need is vigilance because a sense of normalcy is vital for pupils’ and teachers’ wellbeing
Opinion & Analysis
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Soweto cop found guilty of trying to frame traffic cop after seatbelt fine South Africa
  2. Judge John Hlophe withdraws from public protector impeachment case South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela reiterates calls for extension of R350 grant South Africa
  4. KZN mine executive killed in ambush South Africa
  5. Suspect accused of assault vents anger by attacking attorney sitting in court South Africa

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X