Hospital worker accused of raping pregnant teen linked to previous similar incident

An Mpumalanga hospital worker who recently appeared in court for allegedly raping a pregnant teen is accused of committing a similar offence at the same hospital a mere six months ago.

The man was posing as a doctor. The 31-year-old man appeared in the Eerstehoek magistrate's court on Wednesday after his arrest in KZN in the early hours of Monday morning. He had fled to KZN after the alleged incident.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi explained that the latest incident unfolded on May 14 at Embhuleni Hospital in Elukwatini.

“The matriculant, aged 18, went to the hospital for a check-up. When she arrived, the doctor was busy and she was waiting for the doctor to finish [with his other appointments]. A man who was working there as a labourer saw the girl and asked her what the problem was.

“She explained and he then said he could help her as he was a doctor. He then directed her to the bathroom and instructed her to undress before he could attend to her. When he arrived, he [allegedly] raped her before fleeing,” Hlathi told TimesLIVE.