Presidency and 'blessings': Duduzane Zuma & Misuzulu kaZwelithini's meeting has the streets talking

Duduzane Zuma visited the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace on Tuesday.
A tribute to the king or a chat about presidential endorsements? And what was up with the entourage Duduzane Zuma brought with him? 

These were just some of the questions flooding social media after Zuma met with Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Tuesday.

The prince, who has seen his coronation as Zulu king challenged in court, welcomed Zuma to the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace on Tuesday.

Snaps and videos of the pair's meeting were shared on social media, with many speculating on what was discussed.

Speaking to eNCA outside the palace, Zuma said he came to pay his respects.

“He is my king. I have to come pay my respects and get my blessings from my king. That is why I am here,” he said.

On Friday, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma brought an urgent application before the Pietermaritzburg high court to stop the coronation.

The matter was adjourned sine die (without assigning a day for a further hearing), to allow the application to be consolidated with an application challenging the validity of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will. 

Meanwhile, Zuma recently reiterated his commitment to running for president, telling the media last week that plans were “going in thick and fast”.

Social media was filled with reaction to Tuesday's meeting, with everything from Zuma's presidency bid to his “security” being discussed.

