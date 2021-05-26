Presidency and 'blessings': Duduzane Zuma & Misuzulu kaZwelithini's meeting has the streets talking
A tribute to the king or a chat about presidential endorsements? And what was up with the entourage Duduzane Zuma brought with him?
These were just some of the questions flooding social media after Zuma met with Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Tuesday.
The prince, who has seen his coronation as Zulu king challenged in court, welcomed Zuma to the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace on Tuesday.
Snaps and videos of the pair's meeting were shared on social media, with many speculating on what was discussed.
#KingMisuzuluKaZwelithini is back from Eswatini. He continues with royal engagements despite some senior members of the family saying the issue of succession is not done, just yet. Duduzani Zuma is today paying homage to the King. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/FxfxB5M6Ns— Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) May 25, 2021
This is a historic moment, Rise Zulu Nation— Mohlanka wa Morena (@_DJCappuccino) May 25, 2021
King MisuZulu KaZwelithini 👑 & Duduzane Zuma
Future is Looking Bright 🔆 #Zumatrial pic.twitter.com/U2PNty0YAn
#KingMisuzuluKaZwelithini Former President @PresJGZuma's son, Duduzani Zuma takes off from KwaKhangelamankengana Royal Palace. He met & gifted AmaZulu King, MisuZulu KaZwelithini with ten cows. #eNCA pic.twitter.com/uT3fL3F9E3— Siphamandla Goge (@SiphamandlaGoge) May 25, 2021
Speaking to eNCA outside the palace, Zuma said he came to pay his respects.
“He is my king. I have to come pay my respects and get my blessings from my king. That is why I am here,” he said.
On Friday, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma brought an urgent application before the Pietermaritzburg high court to stop the coronation.
The matter was adjourned sine die (without assigning a day for a further hearing), to allow the application to be consolidated with an application challenging the validity of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s will.
Meanwhile, Zuma recently reiterated his commitment to running for president, telling the media last week that plans were “going in thick and fast”.
Social media was filled with reaction to Tuesday's meeting, with everything from Zuma's presidency bid to his “security” being discussed.
It’s safe to call that man Duduzane Giant Zuma. I don’t know what it means when the King & Future President are together like this but God bless this interaction. Let it be fruitful for our nation Amen 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/4W69FsNXm9— LUYABROWNIE11 (@LuyaBrownie) May 26, 2021
What is Duduzane doing there 🤔... Uyabona if the King is going to allow Slay Kings surround him, he will face drama after drama 🤦♀️— Sindiswa (@sindi_bango_) May 25, 2021
I think The King should appoint Duduzane as one of his advisors to Concentrate on Investment— Katli Kani (@Kanikan39097292) May 25, 2021
@ShahanR @SiphamandlaGoge— Kamohelo (@ke_kamo) May 25, 2021
Duduzane winked at us guys! Did y'all see that? 😅😅😅😅😅 @eNCA pic.twitter.com/siSrxXRM26
The security detail here is serious mos of Duduzane , presidential . https://t.co/7Y6CJUDbuY— HlabirwaABauba (@neozahlabirwa) May 25, 2021