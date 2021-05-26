Presidency and 'blessings': Duduzane Zuma & Misuzulu kaZwelithini's meeting has the streets talking

A tribute to the king or a chat about presidential endorsements? And what was up with the entourage Duduzane Zuma brought with him?

These were just some of the questions flooding social media after Zuma met with Misuzulu kaZwelithini on Tuesday.

The prince, who has seen his coronation as Zulu king challenged in court, welcomed Zuma to the KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace on Tuesday.

Snaps and videos of the pair's meeting were shared on social media, with many speculating on what was discussed.