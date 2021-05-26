COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'To refuse Covid-19 vaccines is to court death': Antigua and Barbuda PM, Gaston Browne

May 26 2021 13:10

WATCH | Hungani & Stephanie Ndlovu open up about contracting Covid-19

Undoubtedly one of Mzansi's favourite celeb couples, actors Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu recently took to their YouTube channel, The Ndlovu’s Uncut, to reveal that they tested positive for Covid-19.

In the candid video update, Hungani and Stephanie shared how they've been dealing with being Covid-positive.

“On Saturday before Mother’s Day, the Friday, I went for a shoot and managed to shoot the whole day. And the Saturday I wake up with Dololo taste. It’s gone. Like I have no taste, I have zero smell.