COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 'To refuse Covid-19 vaccines is to court death': Antigua and Barbuda PM, Gaston Browne

May 26 2021 13:10
WATCH | Hungani & Stephanie Ndlovu open up about contracting Covid-19
Undoubtedly one of Mzansi's favourite celeb couples, actors Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu recently took to their YouTube channel, The Ndlovu’s Uncut, to reveal that they tested positive for Covid-19.
In the candid video update, Hungani and Stephanie shared how they've been dealing with being Covid-positive.
“On Saturday before Mother’s Day, the Friday, I went for a shoot and managed to shoot the whole day. And the Saturday I wake up with Dololo taste. It’s gone. Like I have no taste, I have zero smell.
May 26 2021 - 13:05
R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes contravened the Public Finance Management Act: Zweli Mkhize
Health minister Zweli Mkhize says an investigation into the R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes has found the tender process followed contravened the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).
“The process of appointing Digital Vibes was irregular. The irregularity findings range from inconsistencies in the bid committees to lack of disclosure of conflict of interest,” said Mkhize on Wednesday.
In February, Daily Maverick reported that Digital Vibes had been appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout, with the scope of the work extended in March 2020 to include communications services for Covid-19.
May 26 2021 - 12:48
The KwaZulu-Natal health department has shut down a fake message claiming walk-ins are welcome at several Covid-19 vaccination sites in Durban.
The message has been circulating on social media and claims citizens over the age of 60 who have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine can visit any vaccination site to receive their jab.
“From this week, if you are 60 years and older, once you have registered you can walk in to any of these venues: Moses Mabhida Stadium, Pinetown Civic Centre, Stonebridge Hall in Phoenix, Clairwood Hospital and Prince Mshiyeni Hospital to receive your vaccine as the system has not yet started allocating appointments,” the message reads.
May 25 2021 - 07:00
'To refuse Covid-19 vaccines is to court death': Antigua and Barbuda PM, Gaston Browne
"To refuse [#COVID19] vaccines is to court death. We are fighting a war with a grim, promiscuous and pervasive reaper of death and destruction. No nation has escaped it. No nation is immune from it. No nation can isolate itself from it."— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 25, 2021
-🇦🇬 Prime Minister @gastonbrowne at #WHA74 pic.twitter.com/51dDGQW511