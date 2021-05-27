Costly deals with 173 unaccredited suppliers: SIU on Gauteng education Covid-19 spending

The SIU investigation, Kganyago said, revealed that the procurement process was not cost-effective and the service providers were not paid per square metre of the area cleaned.

“Rather, a senior official in the department appears to have arbitrarily decided to offer a fee of R250,000 to R270,000 for the decontamination of primary schools; R250,000 to R290,000 for secondary schools; and R250,000 to R300,000 for district offices. The fees bear no relation to the work done by service providers or the cost of material used,” said Kganyago.

The SIU announced that it had been granted a preservation order by the Special Tribunal to freeze R6m of bank accounts and assets with an estimated value of R4.7m belonging to 14 service providers.

The freezing order prohibits Fikile Mpofana Pty Ltd; Insimu Projects Pty Ltd; Insimu Consulting Pty Ltd; Insimu Medical Group; Mangaliso Pty Ltd; Lisondalo Pty Ltd; Zenaldo Consulting Pty Ltd; Sigwile Bright Mhlongo; Fikele Eugenia Mpofana; Lindokuhle Bridget Mkhize; Njabulo Mabaso; Richard Mweli; the Shuphula Family Trust; and Madangu Family Trust from using the funds held in the bank accounts.

The assets the SIU has obtained a freezing order against include: two Mercedes-Benz V Class; a Land Rover Range Rover Sport; Haval H6; and Toyota Avanza.

With collaboration from the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), intervention directions have also been issued to place a hold on R30m of the funds received from the education department.

According to the SIU, a portion of the funds the service providers were paid were transferred to multiple beneficiaries who have, in turn, disposed of them.

The unit said it would within the next 30 days, also seek an order against the service providers to pay back all profits as a consequence of their appointment.

“The investigation is ongoing, but now we have uncovered evidence of irregular things that enabled the SIU to approach the Special Tribunal and we have been granted the order to freeze the accounts of those service providers,” said SIU head, advocate Andy Mothibi.

The SIU said evidence pointing to criminal conduct would be referred to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks for further action.

— Additional reporting by Andisiwe Makinana

TimesLIVE