Persian carpets, antique furniture, granite statues and properties: assets traced to Iqbal Sharma and Guptas

Persian carpets, furniture imported from India, a 3-series BMW and a property worth millions showcased on the television show Top Billing.

These are just some of the assets the Investigating Directorate (ID) has seized from the Gupta family, their close associate Iqbal Sharma and his wife Tarina Patel-Sharma.

On Wednesday, the Free State high court in Bloemfontein granted a restraint order to freeze assets and homes belonging to the Guptas, Sharma and Patel-Sharma.

ID financial investigator Philimon Rankuoatsana listed assets that had been traced in an affidavit deposed to the court.