South Africa

Alleged Isis trio apply for legal aid after attorneys withdraw in murder case

08 June 2021 - 15:14
Fatima Patel, Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio and Ahmad 'Bazooka' Mussa are accused of murdering botanists Rod and Rachel Saunders. File photo.
Fatima Patel, Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio and Ahmad 'Bazooka' Mussa are accused of murdering botanists Rod and Rachel Saunders. File photo.
Image: JACKIE CLAUSEN

The attorneys representing three alleged Isis-affiliated accused on trial for double murder have withdrawn their representation of the trio. 

Sayfudeen Aslam Del Vecchio‚ his wife Fatima Patel and their Malawian boarder Ahmad “Bazooka” Mussa, accused of kidnapping and murdering Cape Town botanists Rodney and Rachel Saunders in KwaZulu-Natal, appeared in the Durban high court on Monday. 

Their instructing attorney Yusuf Cassim withdrew his representation after not being paid.

TimesLIVE previously reported that Del Vecchio was attempting to sell properties in Italy to pay their legal fees to Cassim and legal heavyweight advocate Jimmy Howse.

The accused had no option but to opt for legal aid representation as a date for pretrial has been set down for July 26. The trial itself is set down for August 16-September 17.

Del Vecchio, Patel and Mussa allegedly kidnapped and murdered the Saunders in February 2018. They also face charges of theft and contravention of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

Police allege Del Vecchio planned and executed the killings.

The matter has been plagued by delays, with consultation being an issue, since Del Vecchio and Mussa were transferred to Ebongweni maximum security prison in Kokstad after prison officials said they had uncovered a plot which would jeopardise Westville prison, where they were initially held, in May last year.

Patel remains at Durban’s Westville prison.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Pay up or get legal aid, court tells alleged Isis trio on trial for botanists’ murder

Trio ask for a three-month adjournment to find money for their advocate, but the court refuses, giving them till June 7
News
3 weeks ago

Alleged Isis murder accused's family to sell Italian properties for legal fees

An alleged Isis-linked murder mastermind, accused of orchestrating the killing of two internationally recognised botanists in KwaZulu-Natal, is ...
News
3 months ago

Alleged Isis trio matter adjourned as all criminal trials in KZN put on hold

The trial against three alleged Isis acolytes accused of kidnaping and murdering British botanists, Rodney and Rachel Saunders, has been adjourned to ...
News
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Sharma denies Gupta links, begs for bail amid corruption charges News
  3. Nigerian pastor TB Joshua dies, aged 57 Africa
  4. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  5. Two girls offered to pay for their dog's treatment with a packet of chips, only ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail
Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail