KZN health department to probe 'assault' of patient at Durban hospital

Heads are set to roll at the Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital in Umlazi, south of Durban, after the emergence of a video showing a patient at her home with a gaping open wound, after she was allegedly discharged from the public hospital.

The gruesome video, which TimesLIVE is in possession of, prompted KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu to order an investigation.

The almost two-minute video shows the patient lying under a blanket on a bed while her daughter can be heard narrating her traumatic experience, alleging that her mother was assaulted and insulted by healthcare workers during her time at the hospital.

She shows bruises on her mother's arms before lifting the covers and revealing a gaping wound on her abdomen.

In a statement on Thursday the department said it had received the video last night and immediately dispatched an ambulance to fetch the patient from her Umlazi home.

Simelane-Zulu said she was troubled by the video.

“I am severely disturbed by this video, and have instructed the head of department to see to it that an urgent investigation is instituted.

“The investigation must interrogate, among other things, whether the patient was clinically managed properly and whether she should have been discharged in her state. It must also establish whether she can identify the people who allegedly assaulted and insulted her.”

She said the department's immediate goal was to ensure the woman received the medical care that she requires.

“We need to see whether there has been any wrongdoing on anyone’s part, so that the necessary sanctions and corrective action can be taken.

“We are very serious about consequence management. The days of mistreating patients and healthcare professionals making themselves guilty of dereliction of duty, thinking they will get away with it, are over,” she said.

TimesLIVE