POLL | Is it right to ask for pictures of the 'Thembisa 10'?

The family of a woman who was reported to have given birth to 10 babies will not release pictures of the country's most famous decuplets because their mother is allegedly not permitted into the NICU with a cellphone.

TimesLIVE reported that the babies, known as the “Thembisa 10" are at an undisclosed hospital in Pretoria where they are receiving medical care.

The babies have dominated local and international headlines after Pretoria News reported on Tuesday that Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, had given birth to 10 children.

Both the national and Gauteng governments said they were unable to find any records of the births, while Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina confirmed that his office had met with the family, and released a statement on their behalf confirming the births.

The reports led to several calls on social media for pictures of the decuplets.