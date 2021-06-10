LISTEN | 'They're fighting for their lives,' says aunt as family strives to protect the Tembisa 10

The babies' grandmother, identified in the family's statement as a “very happy” Mama Margaret Tsotetsi, sat in the kitchen with other children who were playing in the house.

The aunt said: “We are quite a big family already, but we manage. Five babies were born naturally and the other five through C-section. She [Sithole] had a difficult pregnancy at first; she left work around four months. She didn’t really have cravings or hectic pregnancy sickness. She just couldn’t stomach meat.”

Asked whether they have prepared a room for the decuplets, she said that due to their culture and given the sensitivity of the pregnancy, they could only do so after they arrive home.

“The mother stays with us because our granny has been looking after her. She will be here under our care. The number of babies has been changing during her pregnancy. She didn’t leave with a bag for the hospital because it wasn’t time yet. We were about to stock up for a bag.

“We speak to her through the phone, she sounds like she’s doing well. This had nothing to do with concoctions, this was just a miracle,” she said.

Due to the public and media frenzy around the births, she jokingly said they would name them after all media houses in the country.