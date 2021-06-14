Municipal workers unhappy with 'spit in face' wage proposal

The SA Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) believes a proposal by the facilitator in wage negotiations in the municipal sector is biased towards the employer.

The union said this on Monday after receiving the facilitator’s proposal in the salary and wage talks for workers in the country’s 257 municipalities.

Samwu said the purpose of the facilitator’s proposal — if agreed on by Samwu, the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and the SA Local Government Association (Salga) — was to form the basis of a salary and wage agreement for the sector.

The facilitator was asked, after the exhaustion of four rounds of negotiations on June 5, to prepare her proposal since parties were not finding each other at the negotiation table.

She proposed that parties agree to a three-year salary and wage agreement and a 4% salary increase in the first year of the agreement.

She also proposed a total freeze on all benefits to municipal workers in the first year of the agreement, and said these will only be fully unfrozen in the last year of the agreement.