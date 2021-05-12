Bonus strike at Rand Water is off after court declares it unprotected

The planned strike at Rand Water will not go ahead on Thursday after the employer obtained a labour court order stopping union members from downing tools.

Employees had planned to embark on a strike after the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) issued a certificate of non-resolution to a dispute declared by the SA Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) on April 28.

Rand Water, the utility which supplies water to Gauteng and other provinces, had issued a circular in April informing employees of the removal of incentive bonuses for employees.

Union members were set to go on strike on April 21, but the union postponed the strike after reaching an agreement to refer the dispute to the CCMA for conciliation.

When no agreement was reached at the CCMA on April 28, the commissioner issued a certificate of non-resolution, meaning the union may embark on the strike.