South Africa

Amnesty International calls for government to fix SA’s ‘unequal’ education system

‘The youth cannot continue to be punished for government’s failures’, says Amnesty International SA executive director Shenilla Mohamed

16 June 2021 - 11:08
Amnesty International SA executive director Shenilla Mohamed says the schooling system is so under-equipped that the Covid-19 pandemic has all but ended education for many pupils, especially those from disadvantaged communities.
Amnesty International SA executive director Shenilla Mohamed says the schooling system is so under-equipped that the Covid-19 pandemic has all but ended education for many pupils, especially those from disadvantaged communities.
Image: Nolo Moima

The international human rights organisation Amnesty International SA is calling on government to prioritise fixing the country’s failing education system to enable all youth to have an opportunity for a better future, no matter their background.

According to Amnesty International SA executive director Shenilla Mohamed, the dire state of education in the country had a direct impact on youth unemployment.

“If President Cyril  Ramaphosa wants the youth to be at the centre of the economy, his government needs to first fix the appalling state of education,” Mohamed said.

In response to Ramaphosa’s weekly newsletter on Monday, in which he said government was focused on enabling full participation of young people in the economy, Mohamed said this was not possible if the education system is broken and unequal.

Disturbing that youth are uninformed about June 16, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says it is disturbing that knowledge and awareness about the historic events of June 16 that transpired 45 years ago was ...
Politics
2 days ago

“The youth of 1976 died for decent and equal education. SA’s education system is unfortunately still plagued by the legacy of apartheid, with children in poorer communities and previously disadvantaged backgrounds bearing the brunt of the government’s failure to ensure everyone has access to decent education.

“The youth cannot continue to be punished for the government’s failures,” Mohamed said. 

A report released by the international human rights organisation, in February showed how the Covid-19 pandemic had plunged SA’s schools further into crisis, exposing how the education system continues to be shaped by the legacy of apartheid.

The report highlighted how students from poorer communities have been cut off from education during extended school closures in a country where 10% of households have an internet connection.

“We are calling on government to learn the lessons about what worked and did not work over the past 18 months and ensure this time around that all children have access to adequate learning and the education system does not continue to be broken and unequal,” Mohamed said. 

She said the schooling system is under-equipped the pandemic has all but ended education for many pupils, especially those from disadvantaged communities.

“We cannot expect every young person to have an opportunity to build a better life for themselves and society in the future if government does not ensure they uphold their right to decent education.” 

 TimesLIVE

Benefits of having education protection for your children

SPONSORED | Create a financially protective plan in case you aren’t able to fund your child’s education
Lifestyle
1 day ago

WATCH | From bloodshed on the firing line in 1976 to the future: 45 years since the Soweto uprising

Youth Day on Wednesday marks 45 years since the Soweto uprising against Afrikaans as a medium of instruction and the Bantu education system.
News
6 hours ago

Is the new grade nine certificate a pass or a fail? This is what the experts say

Reaction to the grade nine General Education Certificate ranges from too expensive to ‘just what our country needs’
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | ‘Daddy has won’ — SA has a laugh at man who believes he bagged ... South Africa
  2. Joburg couple ‘electrocuted’ after returning home from honeymoon South Africa
  3. Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion News
  4. Mediclinic says it did not treat mom of 'Thembisa 10' babies, despite claim in ... South Africa
  5. 'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa ... News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...