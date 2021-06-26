Delta variant surging in SA, third wave to eclipse second, new restrictions on cards

SA's third wave of Covid-19 is on course to surpass the peak of the second wave after the arrival of a new variant of the infection, acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said on Saturday.

Prof Koleka Mlisana, the head of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, said there was an urgent need to intensify the lockdown to restrict movement of people, and she called for a total ban on gatherings.

Kubayi said the command council would meet again on Sunday to discuss changes to lockdown regulations. She begged residents of Gauteng, where the third wave is rampant, not to have gatherings this weekend.

The highly infectious Delta variant, which has caused infections to rampage through India, has been widely detected in tests, said Prof Tulio D'Oliveira, a member of the ministerial advisory committee.

But he said the Pfizer vaccine being administered in SA was up to 96% effective against the Delta variant.

D'Oliveira told a briefing called after an emergency meeting of the national coronavirus command council that the Delta variant was now the dominant strain circulating in SA.