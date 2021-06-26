South Africa

Police recover hijacked van carrying furniture worth R200,000

26 June 2021 - 16:59
Police have recovered a hijacked vehicle transporting furniture in Durban.
Police have recovered a hijacked vehicle transporting furniture in Durban.
Image: SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police have recovered a hijacked vehicle transporting furniture worth R200,000.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the vehicle was recovered in Durban on Friday.

“A multidisciplinary operation was conducted yesterday where the team was following up information about a vehicle that was hijacked while delivering a furniture at Umnini,” said Mbele.

“Yesterday, at 11.20am, a delivery van loaded with furniture was travelling along Umnini Road when it was hijacked by unknown men.

“The vehicle was tracked to Folweni. The team proceeded to a house where the vehicle was found and all the furniture was recovered.

“The total value of the furniture is R200,000. The team is still searching for the suspects who fled prior to police arriving at the house.” 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Four suspects killed, 23 arrested in foiled Gauteng truck heist

Police foiled a truck heist in Midrand, Gauteng, recovered firearms, cars and netted several suspects on Friday.
News
10 hours ago

Man bust for 'car hijacking' after failed heist — while out on parole for murder

A man convicted of murder and house robbery is back behind bars for allegedly hijacking cars after a failed CIT heist — while he was out on parole.
News
5 days ago

Only cellphone stolen from driver of torched R1.6m truck

Only a cellphone was stolen from the driver of a torched R1.6m truck transporting manganese in Gqeberha on Monday.
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mom of 'Thembisa 10' had not given birth nor was pregnant 'in recent times': ... South Africa
  2. ‘Donkie’ Booysen suffers setback as state eyes R21m property empire News
  3. It wasn’t fair, says Mpofu as he takes on ANC’s suspension of Ace News
  4. Are we now seeing the real Cyril? Plus five highlights from ‘Vrye Weekblad’ South Africa
  5. Durban brothers vanish amid R51bn cryptocurrency scam South Africa

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...