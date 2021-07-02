South Africa

Bloemfontein retirement village nurse suspended over 14 Covid-19 deaths

Disciplinary hearing to begin on Monday into whether alleged flouting of health protocols led to fatalities

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
02 July 2021 - 15:40
A nursing sister working at Striata retirement village in Blomefontein has been suspended following the deaths of 14 residents due to Covid-19.
A nursing sister working at Striata retirement village in Blomefontein has been suspended following the deaths of 14 residents due to Covid-19.
Image: Google Maps

A nursing sister working at an upmarket Bloemfontein retirement village has been suspended following the deaths due to Covid-19 of 14 elderly residents and her alleged failure to implement health protocols.

Her suspension and subsequent disciplinary action relates to a Covid-19 outbreak at Striata retirement village between May and June this year.

Prof Voet du Plessis, a trustee at the retirement centre, confirmed the deaths and the nursing sister’s suspension to TimesLIVE on Friday.

He declined to elaborate on the suspension or charges which the nursing sister faces.

“What I can say is that it relates to insubordination and the failure to carry out and correctly follow Covid-19 protocols. A disciplinary process will begin on Monday. The hearing relates not only to the deaths, but also other matters. The matter is sub judice so I cannot go any further into the details,” he said.

'Doctors still can’t believe I made it': Grandpa considers himself lucky to be alive after 106 days in ICU

"It was not an easy time being in ICU for so long. I am one of the lucky ones. Doctors still can’t believe I made it," said Sarawat Ajam.
News
1 day ago

Asked if the retirement village’s management would be pursuing criminal charges against the nursing sister for the deaths, he said they would not.

“We definitely won’t be,” he said.

He said the trustees were in shock about the deaths, which had occurred in the past two months.

Du Plessis said most of those who died were over the age of 80.

He said most deaths occurred in the last two weeks of May, “when nine residents died”.

“The last resident died from Covid-19 last week. It is not only the residents who have been affected. Several of our staff have also been affected by the outbreak and become ill.”

He said it was difficult to say who had brought the coronavirus into the centre as it has been open for residents to come and go and for deliveries.

Du Plessis said they had increased protocols following the deaths.

“We are also in communication with the families of the deceased.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Registration for Covid-19 vaccination for those aged 50 and older kicks off

Online registration for people aged 50 years and older wanting to get the Covid-19 vaccine starts on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Security guards fired for assault on patient in KZN hospital

Two security guards have been fired for assaulting an elderly patient at a KwaZulu-Natal hospital, the provincial health department said on Friday.
News
6 days ago

Violent protests disrupt vaccine rollout for the elderly in the Free State

Violent protests over poor service delivery disrupted the phase two rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine in the Free State on Monday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Average pay for domestic workers in SA is below living wage South Africa
  2. Zuma likely to get ‘special treatment’ in jail, say prison and legal experts News
  3. Security guard will build dream home, buy cars and invest R11m jackpot win South Africa
  4. 'We won't go back until it's safe' — Rio Tinto closes SA operations over ... South Africa
  5. ‘Police will have no choice but to act’, says Bheki Cele on lockdown rules South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...

Related articles

  1. Elderly woman paints a positive picture as she receives vaccine South Africa
  2. ‘I couldn’t sleep last night, waiting for this moment when I finally have my ... News
  3. Big hugs are in order after long-isolated grannies get their jabs at last News