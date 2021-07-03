COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Saphra approves use of Sinovac vaccine
July 03 2021 - 11:44
Sahpra to closely monitor newly approved CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority’s approval of the Chinese-produced CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine is not without conditions.
In a statement on Saturday, the regulatory body said it had “authorised the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured by Sinovac Life Sciences Co., and imported by Curanto Pharma (Pty) Ltd”. It said “CoronaVac is an inactivated whole virion vaccine derived from the Sars-CoV-2 virus (CZ02 strain)”.
July 03 2021 - 11:00
South Africa faces junior doctor 'scandal' amid third wave
South Africa is battling a third wave of Covid-19 infections and now also a government ‘scandal’.
July 03 2021 - 10:30
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Doctor in Jakarta battles to help Covid-19 patients
Cheras Sjarfi a 28-year-old doctor in a small public hospital in south Jakarta says the facility was not ready for the influx of Covid-19 patients who arrived after a surge of new infections hit Indonesia
July 03 2021 - 10:00
In soccer host city, Russian doctors battle surge
Doctors battling record numbers of Covid-19 deaths in St. Petersburg are watching with unease as soccer fans gather in the host city for the Euro 2020 games
July 03 2021 - 09:44
Eastern Cape motorists bust for transporting booze during level 4 of the Covid-19 lockdown
Two Eastern Cape motorists have been arrested for transporting alcohol in contravention of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) regulations.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Sgt Majola Nkohli said the motorists were arrested in Makhanda on Friday.
July 03 2021 - 09:27
Saphra approves use of Sinovac vaccine
The SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has given the go ahead for the use of the CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine, which is manufactured by the Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac.
July 03 2021 - 09:10
Indonesian police block streets on first day of tougher Covid-19 curbs
Indonesian police threw up road blocks and more than 400 checkpoints on the islands of Java and Bali to ensure hundreds of millions of people stayed home on Saturday, the first day of stricter curbs on movement to limit the spread of Covid-19.
As it battles one of Asia's worst coronavirus outbreaks, the world's fourth most populous nation has seen record new infections on eight of the past 12 days, with Friday bringing 25,830 cases and a high of 539 deaths.
"We are setting up (patrols) in 21 locations where typically there are crowds," Istiono, the head of national traffic police, who goes by one name, told a news conference late on Friday."Where there are street stalls and cafes, we will close those streets, maybe from around 6 p.m. until 4 a.m."
Saturday's more stringent curbs, from tighter travel checks to a ban on restaurant dining and outdoor sports and the closure of non-essential workplaces, will run until July 20, but could be extended, if needed, to bring daily infections below 10,000.
More than 21,000 police officers as well as military will fan out across Indonesia's most populous island of Java and the tourist resort island of Bali to ensure compliance with the new curbs, a police spokesman said.
At the road blocks and checkpoints on the islands, police will conduct random tests and enforce curfews.
Vaccinated travellers with a negative swab test will be permitted to make long-distance journeys, however.
The highly infectious Delta variant first identified in India, where it caused a spike in infections, is spreading in Indonesia and pushing hospitals across Java to the brink.
Reuters
July 03 2021 - 09:00
Ukraine to look into causes of man's death shortly after Covid vaccination
Ukraine's health ministry is investigating why a 47-year old man died just four hours after he received a shot of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the ministry said late on Friday.
The ministry said that there may be no connection between the two and that another five people who were vaccinated from the same vial as the man who died are in a satisfactory condition.
It said that under Ukrainian law and international standards for the organisation of pharmacovigilance for adverse events after immunisation, every death that occurs within 30 days of immunisation must be investigated.
Pfizer was not immediately available for comment from its office in Ukraine outside of normal business hours.
About 2 million people in Ukraine have received their first shot since February, but no deaths caused by vaccination have been reported.
Ukraine, with a population of 41 million, has been among the European countries most affected by the pandemic, with around 2.24 million Covid-19 cases and 52,460 deaths as of July 3.
Reuters
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 88,738 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 24,270 new cases, which represents a 27.4% positivity rate. A further 303 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 61,332 to date. Read more: https://t.co/GL28yIRX09 pic.twitter.com/Pw9q30WJvD— NICD (@nicd_sa) July 2, 2021