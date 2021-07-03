South Africa

Jirrr! Woman loses bid to stop courier company from using 'Lord's name in vain' in advert

03 July 2021 - 12:27
SA's advertising authority has ruled in favour of The Courier Guy after a complaint about the use of the word "jirr" in an advert. The company recently also had to defend an advert for the use of the words "piesang" and "doos". It won both cases.
SA's advertising authority has ruled in favour of The Courier Guy after a complaint about the use of the word "jirr" in an advert. The company recently also had to defend an advert for the use of the words "piesang" and "doos". It won both cases.
Image: YouTube/The Courier Guy

The Courier Guy company has been let off the hook after the Advertising Regulatory Board dismissed a woman’s complaint that it used “the Lord's name” in vain.

Vanessa Roux submitted that she took offence to the word “jirre”, which is the Cape way of saying “Here” (God) from a commercial she heard on Hot 91.9FM during June 2021.

The commercial features a lady saying: “Immediate effect hey? Huh! Ja-né. So I’ve got my mom’s birthday present here in Kloofendal. She’s mos innie Kaap! Now I must queue at the counter, to send it to her door, jirrr, queues are so 2019. No man!

“Pop your package into a Pudo locker near you, pick your process, and send almost anything, almost anywhere in the country, from as little a R50. All my favourite words, all together; Super simple, lekka quick. Pudo, powered by the courier guy. They can handle any package.”

Thinking of applying for a 'National Youth Service learnership'? Don’t, it’s a scam, department warns

Departmental acting spokesperson Musa Zondi said the advertisement promises job seekers a stipend of R5,000 per month and asks them to forward their ...
News
1 day ago

Roux explained that she was brought up to not take the Lord’s name in vain.

The advertiser emphasised that the commercial has nothing to do with religion and that the word used is “jir” not “jirre”. This is a common expression in Cape Town and is akin to words like “jislaaik”, used to denote irritation.

“The expression 'jissis' is not uncommon, and serves as one example, and one often hears examples of 'Goddammit' or 'Oh my God' on television. While this may be uncomfortable for some religious people, such discomfort does not automatically warrant the forced removal of these phrases from the common lexicon ...

“Second, the directorate accepts that the distinction between 'jir' and 'jirre' is almost irrelevant, especially when listening to the commercial on the radio. It is equally likely that consumers would hear either of these words and insist that they heard it correctly. The defence that the word is completely removed from 'jirre' therefore does not hold water,” said the advertising directorate.

Ad watchdog takes a legal bath after judge in soap case says it cannot punish non-members

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) is in a froth after the high court ruled that it cannot sanction non-members.
News
1 month ago

The context of the commercial clearly juxtaposes the inconvenience of having to queue to send a package with the convenience of using the advertiser’s service, said the directorate.

It is also noted that SA is a secular society with many religions represented in its people. Different religions have different rules, and it would be impossible for advertising to comply with all the rules for all the religions and sects thereof — this would require advertisers not to advertise pork products, not to show women with uncovered hair, and various other examples.

“It is not reasonable for a member of a particular religion to expect advertising to comply with all the rules of that religion. The commercial is therefore not found to be in contravention of clause 1 of section II of the code.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

If you 'get to Builders', watch out for misleading promotions: ad watchdog

A retailer censured for dishonesty in a "promotion" ad last year has been given another rap over the knuckles for the same offence.
News
1 month ago

Carry on kissing! 'Sexual' jeans billboards get watchdog's approval

Billboards advertising Diesel jeans have been given the thumbs-up by the ad watchdog after two consumers complained about their "sexually-charged" ...
News
1 month ago

Ad regulator says Chicken Licken 'alien-like' creature is not that scary

Using such creatures cannot be censored because a handful of overly sensitive viewers object, the advertising watchdog said.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Security guard will build dream home, buy cars and invest R11m jackpot win South Africa
  2. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s powers do not override existing laws, argues SAB South Africa
  3. 'We won't go back until it's safe' — Rio Tinto closes SA operations over ... South Africa
  4. Jacob Zuma’s 11th-hour bid to avoid going to jail South Africa
  5. Gunshots and singing as motorcade in support of Jacob Zuma arrives at Nkandla South Africa

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...