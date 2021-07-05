South Africa

Explosion at Rand Water pump station affects water supply in three metros

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
05 July 2021 - 14:54
An explosion at Rand Water's Palmiet booster pumping station in Alberton has resulted in the depletion of reservoir levels, affecting three municipalities supplied by that line. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/Marinos Karafyllidis

An explosion at Rand Water's Palmiet booster pumping station in Alberton has resulted in the depletion of reservoir levels within the Palmiet system, resulting in some parts of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane being affected.

“On Sunday, three medium-voltage pumps exploded and rendered the pumps in Rand Water's Palmiet booster pumping station in Alberton inoperable,” the water utility said in a statement.

Palmiet is one of three satellite booster stations that supplies reservoirs located through the Rand Water's areas of supply. It is from these reservoirs that water is delivered to its customers.

Johannesburg Water announced earlier on Monday that Sandton and Midrand were affected and said more areas could face water supply issues.

Rand Water said the details of the affected suburbs, as well as the contingency measures, would be communicated further by the municipalities.

The water utility said the cause of the explosion was still unknown and a root cause analysis was being carried out.

It said repairs were being done on an emergency basis.

The pump station was running at 55% of its normal capacity, it said.

“Rand Water is working around the clock to conduct the repairs and restore normal supply. The estimated time to full restoration is unknown at this stage.”

TimesLIVE

