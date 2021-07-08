Angie Motshekga slams myths around vaccines after teachers refuse the jab

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says some teachers were hesitant to get vaccinated against Covid-19 because of myths about the jab affecting women's fertility.

Motshekga was briefing the media on Wednesday at the Gallagher Convention Centre vaccination site in Midrand, Gauteng, about the progress of the education sector's vaccination programme.

“I was told that in Soweto a health worker had said if you are vaccinated you won't bear children. Young people withdrew their names because they didn't want to be childless adults.

“Quite a number of myths have been going around about the vaccines, which we need to correct. Our teacher union leaders are assisting us with the myths that are going around to make sure that we can assure everybody about the safety of the vaccines,” she said.